3AW caller Michelle, owns a flower shop in Clayton, got a letter under the door saying the Government may compulsorily acquire her business due to the Suburban Rail Loop.

“We aren’t going to know until 2022,” she told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“What do you do!

“I don’t even know if we will have a business, you can’t renew your lease.

“All we know is Clayton to Boxhill will be the first one they do but we won’t know any more.”

