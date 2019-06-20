Business upgrades harder under controversial Qantas points overhaul

Qantas is making it easier for frequent flyers to purchase economy seats but upgrades and business class seats will cost more under the biggest overhaul of its loyalty program in more than 30 years.

There will be more economy seats available for fewer points under changes announced by Qantas boss Alan Joyce yesterday.

But the changes will also make it harder and less point-effective to upgrade from economy to business and premium economy seats, and that move has angered members who have accrued points mainly for that purpose.

“They’ve just lopped 10 per cent off the top,” Herald Sun business commentator Terry McCrann told Ross and John.

“It makes you easier to fly to Bali in economy class .. but they are making it much more expensive to fly either premium economy and business.”

