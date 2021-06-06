3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Businesses targeted with scathing false..

Businesses targeted with scathing false reviews for enforcing COVID-19 rules

15 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Businesses targeted with scathing false reviews for enforcing COVID-19 rules

Small business owners who tell customers to wear face masks and sign in using QR codes are being targeted with unfair online reviews.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mask customers are leaving scathing anonymous reviews.

The Age reports there is even a blacklist of boycotted businesses on messaging app, Telegram.

Defamation lawyer for Matrix Legal, Mark Stanarevic, says false reviews can have a devastating impact on small businesses.

He’s dealt with business owners who are in tears over false negative comments.

“If they’re false and anonymous, and there’s no credence to the review, a small businessperson can dramatically suffer,” he told Ross and Russel.

Mr Stanarevic said the first thing anyone who has had false reviews left should do is contact the review provider, such as Google. If that fails, contact a lawyer.

“These online providers, such as Google, they have too much power,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more advice on what to do if your business has been impacted

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332