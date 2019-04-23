Businesses that tamper with the Anzac biscuit recipe could be fined $50,000

Bakeries and cafes are being warned that if they tamper with the traditional Anzac biscuit recipe they could be fined up to $50,000.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Darren Chester, told 3AW Breakfast the fines are in place because use of the term “Anzac” is highly protected.

“The use of the term Anzac is obviously something which is quite sensitive in the sense that you’re not allowed to use it for commercial purposes,” he said.

“If you’re going to go out there and try and make a dollar out of the term ‘Anzac biscuits’ you’re required to be respectful of the original ingredients.

“Once you start adding a whole range of other ingredients they’re not really Anzac’s anymore.”

Businesses must be issued a permit from Veterans’ Affairs to sell products using the word “Anzac”. Under the Crimes Act 1914, individuals may be fined up to $10,200 for misusing the word, while corporations may be penalised up to $51,000 for misuse.

