Businesses vent frustration over new bike lanes across Melbourne, say they weren’t consulted

Frustration is growing over expanding bike lanes across several Melbourne municipalities.

Businesses have told Neil Mitchell they were consulted and the changes have hurt their business through lost parking space.

A petition with more than 1000 signatures has gained momentum in response to a pop-up on Heidelberg Road.

Locals say they weren’t consulted about the changes.

Nick Foa, Head of Transport Services Dept of Transport, said that’s not the case.

“We did consult with people at Fairfield,” Mr Foa said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW