Good Friday Appeal tin-rattlers given lengthy list of what they can and can’t do due to COVID-19

Those helping raise money for the Good Friday Appeal this year have been given a lengthy list of what they can and can’t do while collecting coins on Friday.

Neil Mitchell was sent the list on Thursday.

It’s hoped Victorians will once again give generously to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Those rattling tins are being told to wear a mask, regardless of whether they’re inside or outside.

They must try and maintain social distancing.

They must ensure those giving money put it into the tin directly.

There are several other recommendations…

