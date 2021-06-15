3AW
Butt out! Smoking banned on the Mornington Peninsula

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Smoking is now banned at select foreshores and a park along the Mornington Peninsula in a trial conducted by the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council that will last six months.

Rye, Mt Eliza, Safety Beach and Point Leo foreshores and Civic Reserve have been made smoke-free zones, with butt bins and signs being installed as part of the trial.

A review of the trial will be conducted in November.

Mayor of the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council Despi O’Connor says cigarette butts make up a large proportion of the litter on the peninsula.

“We actually got out there earlier in the year and did a seaside scavenge down at McCrae, and the biggest thing we actually picked up that day was butts,” she told Ross and Russell on 3AW Breakfast.

Cr O’Connor said the foreshores selected for the trial were chosen based on who the council works with.

“We have lots of beach patrol groups that do a lot of picking up of rubbish, community groups, Peninsula Health also helped out.”

Click PLAY to hear more from the Mayor below

News
