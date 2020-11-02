Tony Jones takes aim at Gai Waterhouse over Melbourne Cup crowds

Sports broadcaster Tony Jones has slammed horse trainer Gai Waterhouse over her comments criticising the Victorian government’s decision to ban spectators from the Melbourne Cup.

It comes after Ms Waterhouse hit out at Daniel Andrews over the decision.

“It’s quite ridiculous, really, the way they’ve gone on in Victoria with the Premier there. He should wake up and let people get on with their businesses,” she told 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

But Tony Jones says Ms Waterhouse should “butt out”.

“If Gai thinks it’s ridiculous that we don’t have crowds at Flemington, well so be it,” he said.

“I don’t hear too many Melburnians whinging about it, just as we didn’t whinge all that much about losing the AFL Grand Final.

“It is what it is.

“A lot of people might think Daniel Andrews hasn’t exactly managed this well, but we certainly don’t need the Gai Waterhouse’s of the world telling us how to run our affairs.”

