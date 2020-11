Kate Stevenson finishes up on 3AW Breakfast today after 10 years on the show, and seven years as executive producer.

What a decade it has been!

The 3AW Breakfast team have put together audio of some of their favourite Kate moments.

Press PLAY below to listen to some of Kate’s best on-air moments.

Good luck with the new gig, Kate. You’ll be missed!

Press PLAY below for Ross and Russel’s heartfelt farewell to Kate.