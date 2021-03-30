3AW
Byron Bay on edge over emerging COVID-19 cluster

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Byron Bay on edge over emerging COVID-19 cluster

Byron Bay is on edge over an emerging COVID-19 cluster relating to a hen’s trip from Queensland.

Seven people who were on that trip have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Byron Bay Shire is now an “orange zone” in Victoria.

“You couldn’t have written a worse script, as far as the timing goes,” the local mayor, Simon Richardson, told Neil Mitchell.

He said the region was relying heavily on Easter tourism.

“It’s devastating,” he said.

“Byron Shire has actually had the highest rate of JobSeeker of anywhere in Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

