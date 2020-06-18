3AW
Cabinet changes: An insight into Victoria’s three new ministers

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Daniel Andrews has selected three new cabinet members.

They’ll replace Adem Somyurek, Robin Scott and Marlene Kairouz, who have all departed the ministry in the wake of the alleged branch-stacking scandal.

Natalie Hutchins returns to cabinet, with Shaun Leane and Danny Pearson joining her.

“In the context of what’s happened this week, these seem like fairly safe picks,” 3AW state politics reporter James Talia told Tom Elliott.

Portfolios will be assigned in the coming days.

Click PLAY below to hear more about them

