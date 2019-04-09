Cadbury’s bizarre new symbol

Cadbury has released a new symbol of inclusiveness today in a campaign which Tom Elliott has dubbed as virtue signalling.

“I honestly thought it was an April fools’ joke,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“This idea that you can put a squiggly symbol and accompany it with a hashtag and somehow right the wrongs of the world is something I find completely bizarre,” he said.

The confectionery company says the #ForAll symbol is designed to “express support for a more respectful and culturally inclusive community.”

The inspiration for the symbol came from managing hateful comments on Cadbury’s social media platforms. The confectionery company says the symbol will become part of the company’s standard response to non-inclusive comments on its social media channels.

Cadbury is urging people to download, customise and share the logo.