Cafe owner fumes over (lack of) communication from DHHS

The owner of a Glen Waverley cafe listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site says she’s not happy with the (lack of) communication from government.

Lisa runs Mocha Jo’s Cafe, which was listed on the DHHS website as a potential coronavirus exposure site on December 28.

Lisa told 3AW she found out through the media and through calls from staff and customers.

“Everybody was contacting us directly, except for DHHS,” she said.

“It’s not rocket science.”

