Cafe owner says it’s the ‘busiest day since Christmas’ after receiving death threats

The cafe owner who received death threats for a tongue-in-cheek sign informing customers they’d be charged extra for their coffee if they supported Daniel Andrews says the support his business has received today has been “amazing”.

Franz Madlener, co-owner of Arcobar in Moorabbin, employed full-time security as a result of the the abuse received, however the community has now come to his defence.

“Staff left yesterday in fear that they would not have a job last night,” he told Tom Elliott.

“Today my staff have had tears of joy with the support we have had.

“It’s been the busiest day since Christmas.

“People have come from everywhere to support a small business against the bullying going on.”

Mr Madlener suggested isolation may be to blame for the abuse he received.

“We have been divided by isolation and we need to be unified again,” he said.

“Hopefully the reopening of hospitality would also reunite the people of Melbourne.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

