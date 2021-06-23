Cafe owner says Kallista residents have been left ‘in tears’ by cruel looting

A cafe owner in storm ravaged Kallista says cruel, opportunistic thieves are taking advantage of the situation in the area and looting homes.

Richard Harrop, who owns the Kallista Deli, says he’s had customers arrive “in tears” because of break-ins.

“We’ve got customers … in tears because they still don’t have power and their houses are being broken into,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“People know that there’s no lights on and one of our gentleman was sitting at home with his kids and someone is trying to break into his house.

“He lives in a dead-end street and at half past 12 at night there’s cars coming up and down. There’s no need for anybody to be there.

“There’s still trees down and they’re driving up and down to see if there’s lights on to case houses out.

“It’s absolutely disgusting.

“People need to stay away from these devastated areas.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the situation in the storm hit Dandenong Ranges area