Cafe owner swamped with threats and abuse over tongue-in-cheek sign

A cafe owner who put up a tongue-in-cheek sign informing customers they’d be charged extra for their coffee if they supported Daniel Andrews says he’s been swamped with threats and abuse since the sign went viral.

Franz Madlener, co-owner of Arcobar in Moorabbin, told Tom Elliott he put the sign up in his cafe as “a bit of a joke” after he was sick of being “lectured to” by customers about the government’s harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

It was essentially a tongue-in-cheek tip jar.

That escalated significantly today.

“It has created the most vile, vicious, derogatory attacks and threats all day,” he told Tom Elliott.

He’s been forced to employ full-time security as a result.

(Photo: Reddit)