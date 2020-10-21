3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Cafe owner swamped with threats..

Cafe owner swamped with threats and abuse over tongue-in-cheek sign

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A cafe owner who put up a tongue-in-cheek sign informing customers they’d be charged extra for their coffee if they supported Daniel Andrews says he’s been swamped with threats and abuse since the sign went viral.

Franz Madlener, co-owner of Arcobar in Moorabbin, told Tom Elliott he put the sign up in his cafe as “a bit of a joke” after he was sick of being “lectured to” by customers about the government’s harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

It was essentially a tongue-in-cheek tip jar.

That escalated significantly today.

“It has created the most vile, vicious, derogatory attacks and threats all day,” he told Tom Elliott.

He’s been forced to employ full-time security as a result.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo: Reddit)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332