Cafe owner’s message to Victorians as lockdown eases

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
The owner of a popular South Melbourne cafe has urged patrons to open their wallets as Victoria’s lockdown eases.

With hospitality businesses subjected to strict capacity restrictions, St Ali in South Melbourne, which has a capacity of 300, can only seat 85 patrons.

St Ali owner Salvatore Malatesta says “punters seem pretty chuffed to be out”, but reminded customers to remember the tough trading position hospitality businesses find themselves in.

“We’ve got to keep the guys employed, so if we break even we’re pretty happy, so we’re just hoping punters spend a bit more than just buying a coffee,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Punters need to realise that with the restrictions cost per serve has gone up substantially.

“If they bring a happy smile and think of us as a charity rather than a business, and keep donating, then that’s a good one!”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Malatesta + other Melbourne hospitality operators share how they’re recovering from lockdown

