Call to overhaul ‘inaccessible’ Mornington Peninsula camping rules

A Rye resident of 35-years is calling for an overhaul of the booking system at Mornington Peninsula foreshore campgrounds.

Greg Powell says 70 per cent of campsites on the foreshore, which is Crown land, are occupied during the peak season by families who return for lengthy annual stays, making the sites “inaccessible” to the wider community.

He says it’s not fair, and it must change.

“The government’s own policy says that foreshore camping on Crown land should be affordable, equitable and accessible to all Victorians, and at the moment it’s simply not,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think the process is quite simple, to go away from he current booking system to ensure that all foreshore campgrounds are online booking, so that all historic arrangements are removed and it simply goes to either a ballot system or an online booking system where everybody has access.”

Mr Powell says stays during peak periods should be capped at two weeks.

“That means that instead of one person occupying a campsite for six weeks, three families can, which is only fair and reasonable,” he said.

He has written to the state government and is awaiting a response.

Press PLAY below for more.