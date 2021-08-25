Call to remove a tough lockdown restriction hurting the hard-hit music sector

Victorian musicians have been left in the lurch with tightened restrictions during this lockdown prohibiting them from producing live stream music events.

In previous lockdowns, the production of streamed music events was permitted.

While the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions currently allow live streaming of religious ceremonies during this lockdown, musicians cannot do the same.

The Victorian Regional Chamber Alliance is calling for the rules to be changed.

Shadow minister for the arts and creative industries, David Davis, says live stream music events have been produced “successfully” and “safely” in previous lockdowns.

He says banning live streaming of music events this time is “a really bad idea”.

“I don’t know what the government is thinking,” he told Dee Dee.

“The arts sector … has done it very, very tough.

“We need to do everything we possibly can to help them.”

