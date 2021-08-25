3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Call to remove a tough lockdown restriction hurting the hard-hit music sector

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Camera filming blurred stage

Victorian musicians have been left in the lurch with tightened restrictions during this lockdown prohibiting them from producing live stream music events.

In previous lockdowns, the production of streamed music events was permitted.

While the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions currently allow live streaming of religious ceremonies during this lockdown, musicians cannot do the same.

The Victorian Regional Chamber Alliance is calling for the rules to be changed.

Shadow minister for the arts and creative industries, David Davis, says live stream music events have been produced “successfully” and “safely” in previous lockdowns.

He says banning live streaming of music events this time is “a really bad idea”.

“I don’t know what the government is thinking,” he told Dee Dee.

“The arts sector … has done it very, very tough.

“We need to do everything we possibly can to help them.”

Press PLAY below to hear why David Davis thinks the CHO’s restrictions should be changed

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332