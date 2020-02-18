3AW
Callous thieves steal from Gippsland CFA depot

3 hours ago
3AW News

Heartless thieves have broken into a Gippsland CFA depot, snatching equipment used in the recent East Gippsland bushfire response.

Staff at the Sale CFA depot arrived at work this morning to find a generator and audio-visual equipment had been stolen.

Investigators have been told the thieves cut through a fence at the rear of a the facility on Raymond Street.

The theft occurred some time between 3pm last night and 9am this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppervic.com.au

 

