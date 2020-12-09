Calls for all COVID-19 fines handed to young people to be waived

There are calls for all COVID-19 related fines issued to those aged 25 or less to be waived.

More than 10,000 fines issued this year for breaching restrictions were handed to people aged under 25.

Among them, a 14-year-old girl caught more than five kilometres from home but spoke limited English, as well as an intellectually disabled 17-year-old caught shopping for groceries outside his five kilometre radius.

Tiffany Overall, spokesperson for Smart Justice for Young People, told 3AW Mornings the fines were excessive and unnecessarily harsh on young people, who have been struggling financially.

“We’ve never seen fines of this magnitude in Victoria,” she said.

“I think we need to show a bit more compassion.”

