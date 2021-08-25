Calls for Australia to hold off ‘opening up’ until kids are also vaccinated

The Western Australian head of the Australian Medical Association says opening up the country before children have also been given the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 would be “bordering on child abuse”.

And his predecessor has back him in.

Dr Andrew Miller told Tom Elliott said there needed to be a plan to vaccinate kids.

“Right now parents and kids around the country don’t have any choice, little kids don’t have any voice,” the former WA AMA boss said.

