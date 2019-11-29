3AW
Calls for Australian Defence Force to be used again in bushfire battles

4 hours ago
3aw drive

There’s a push for the Australian Defence Force to be made available to help fight fires again in Australia.

It hasn’t happened in a formal sense since in 1985.

Dr Kevin Tolhurst, a professor in fire ecology and management, told Tom Elliott it made sense.

It’s claimed it would be better than most training they did.

“They’d only be used in emergency situations when we’re running out of resources,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

