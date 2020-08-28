Calls for Christchurch terrorist to serve out jail sentence in Australia

Neil Mitchell says the Christchurch terrorist should serve out his sentence in Australia, if that’s what New Zealand wants.

There are calls for him to be deported back to Australia after he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 atrocity where 51 people were murdered.

“If the victims want it, if the country wants it, then we take him back,” Neil Mitchell said.

“That’s my view.”

Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton said the Australian Government would accept him, if requested.

Patrick Gower, Newshub National Correspondent in New Zealand, said as long as it was guaranteed he’d serve the unprecedented sentence handed to him – he’s the first person to be jailed in New Zealand for life without any prospect of parole – then he’d support it.

“You are very adept at sending Kiwi-born Australian criminals back to New Zealand – we want to give yours back and he is the worst of the worst,” he said.

“But I agree, the first people we need to get on board are the victims down in Christchurch.”

