Calls for deer to be legally declared a ‘pest’ in Victoria

There are calls for legal clauses protecting deer from being wiped out in Victoria to be abolished.

It’s believed there could be more than a million deer in Victoria.

And while they’re allowed to be hunted, in certain numbers and at certain times, they aren’t legally treated as an introduced pest.

Andrew Cox, CEO of the Invasive Species Council, said they shouldn’t be afford the same rights as native species.

He wants them legally declared a pest.

“It needs to be striked out of the wildlife act, once and for all,” Mr Cox said.

“It would just managed like the other pest animals and wouldn’t have that special protected status.”

PIC: Getty Images