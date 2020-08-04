Calls for delivery drivers to be classified ‘essential workers’ during lockdown

There are calls for food delivery drivers to be classified as essential workers during this next six-week lockdown in Victoria.

Kitty Lu, national operations manager at EASI, told 3AW Drive they were still unsure whether drivers were allowed to be out past the new curfew of 8pm.

“We are still waiting for the Andrews government to make some clarification on this, but to our understanding we definitely should be,” she said.

“It’s the safest, fastest and easiest way for families to get food and groceries.”

