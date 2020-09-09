3AW
Calls for major infrastructure projects to be reviewed due to COVID-19

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

There are calls for some of Australia’s biggest infrastructure projects to be reassessed, with fears billions of dollars are being sunk into works that may no longer be warranted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession.

“Some of these projects might still be needed, but could be delayed,” Marion Terrill, Transport and Cities Program Director at the Grattan Institute, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

