Calls for more control orders in animal cruelty cases

There are calls for police to issue more control orders in cases of animal cruelty.

A control order disqualifies or bans a person from owning or managing an animal, or allows it under specific conditions.

Arie Frieberg from the Sentencing Advisory Council told Neil Mitchell it’s a mechanism that’s available to police, but they only use it in about one-fifth of cases.

“We think that would be a more constructive way of dealing with people who can’t properly handle animals,” he said.

Prof Frieberg said it often makes more sense than imposing fines.

“If the offences related to neglect, where the offender couldn’t afford feed or to manage (the animal), there’s little point in imposing a financial penalty which they were unable to pay,” he said.

“It would lead to further problems with the animal.”

