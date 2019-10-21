Calls for more empathy and understanding towards parents who don’t vaccinate their kids

There are calls for more empathy towards parents who don’t vaccinate their children.

But Tom Elliott says he can’t work out why.

Professor Julie Leask, a social scientist at faculty of medicine and health at the University of Sydney, said compassion, rather than aggressiveness, towards parents with concerns would ultimately lead to a higher vaccination rate.

“There is a lot of emotion in this topic,” she said.

Professor Leask said some parents faced insurmountable challenges when it came to getting their children vaccinated, such as illness or inability to leave home.

But Tom Elliott said there was no excuse for not making it a priority.

“I’ve got to be honest, I struggle to believe that there are ‘insurmountable’ odds that prevent parents from being able to get their kids vaccinated,” he said.

