  • Home
  • News
  • Calls for ‘no fault’ COVID-19..

Calls for ‘no fault’ COVID-19 vaccine scheme to inspire jab uptake

7 hours ago
There are calls for a national “no fault” injury scheme for the COVID-19 vaccine to help encourage as many Australians as possible to get the jab.

It would mean the government would be forced to compensate anybody who suffered negative side effects from the vaccine that led to them spending time off work or needing additional medical treatment.

“We know that there can be these very rare, but serious, side effects from vaccines and sometimes people will need compensation,” Professor Julie Leask, who is an adviser in vaccine uptake at the World Health Organisation, told 3AW Drive.

“Those people should be compensated, because they’ve had a vaccine for the nation, as well as themselves.

“It’s incumbent on our government to look after that very small number of people, but we don’t have that scheme in Australia now.”

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Picture by Getty iStock

