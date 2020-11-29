Calls for office mask rule to be scrapped

Victoria’s peak business body says office staff should be allowed to sit at their desks without masks as desperate traders urge CBD workers to return.

Up to 25 per cent of Melbourne’s workers will return to the CBD today.

But there are concerns some may stay away because of the fact they have to wear a mask while sitting at their desk.

Paul Guerra, CEO of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it wasn’t necessary.

“The risk of virus right now … there is none in Victoria,” he said.

“The only way it can come back in now is through quarantine.

“Let’s practice the habit of putting the mask on when you’re standing up, but when you’re sitting down let people have a bit of relief.”

