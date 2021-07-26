3AW
Calls for office mask rules to be changed, once workers are allowed back

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Calls for office mask rules to be changed, once workers are allowed back

There are calls for workers to be allowed to take their mask off while sitting at a desk, once they’re allowed back at the office.

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce says there’s no doubt the thought of wearing a mask at work all day is stopping people from returning to the CBD.

“It’s really simple… if you can do your job at home without having to put a mask on, then that’s where people are going to stay,” Paul Guerra told 3AW.

Mr Guerra said the knock-on effects for business were significant.

He said there needed to be compromise.

Press PLAY below to hear Paul Guerra make the case

Picture by Getty iStock

News
