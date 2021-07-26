Calls for office mask rules to be changed, once workers are allowed back

There are calls for workers to be allowed to take their mask off while sitting at a desk, once they’re allowed back at the office.

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce says there’s no doubt the thought of wearing a mask at work all day is stopping people from returning to the CBD.

“It’s really simple… if you can do your job at home without having to put a mask on, then that’s where people are going to stay,” Paul Guerra told 3AW.

Mr Guerra said the knock-on effects for business were significant.

He said there needed to be compromise.

