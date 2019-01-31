Calls for “pre-vacation” driving test for internationals wanting to get behind the wheel

The Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce has called for a “pre-vacation” driving test for any international visitor wanting to get behind the wheel in Australia.

It follows concerns over crashes involving international drivers, prompting some councils to place signs on the roads in foreign languages.

But Geoff Gwilym, CEO of the VACC, told Tom Elliott he wanted drivers to take a test before flying over.

But he conceded you could have all the provisions in the world and it wouldn’t be enough sometimes.

“When we get under pressure or get distracted we return to type,” he said.

