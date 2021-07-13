3AW
Calls for quotas as Victoria’s fire service fails to meet gender targets

57 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Calls for quotas as Victoria’s fire service fails to meet gender targets

Victoria’s fire service is failing to meet gender targets, despite sweeping reforms that saw the creation of Fire Rescue Victoria.

Just 164 of FRV’s 3500 firefighters are women.

It’s led to calls for female quotas within the service, but Tom Elliott said if there was an industry that required “the best person for the job” it was fighting fires.

Donna De Zart, Managing Director of Fitted For Work and She Works, said a bigger issue was at play.

“I think the issue here is that you can’t be, what you can’t see,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear their discussion 

Picture by Getty iStock

News
