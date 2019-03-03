Calls for smarter phones in our losing battle with hearing loss

Young Australians are being urged to turn the volume down on their headphones as Hearing Awareness Week begins today.

The World Health Organisation wants smartphones and other audio players to be fitted with software that regulates volume and prolonged headphone use.

Noam Korbl from Hearing Choices says an alarming number of young Australians are suffering with undiagnosed hearing loss.

“Teenagers as young as 16 are suffering probably because of wearing headphones or listening to music too loudly, or going to concerts and parties and not protecting their ears properly,” he said.