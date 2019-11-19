Calls for speed limits to be cut as Mornington Peninsula road toll surges

One of Victoria’s most popular holiday spots is also the state’s most dangerous region to drive in, experiencing a six-fold increase in road fatalities this year.

Last night, a fatal collision between a motorcycle and car in Hastings brought the Mornington Peninsula’s road toll to 15, up from two at the same time last year.

Mornington Peninsula councillor David Gill called for speed limits to be cut to make roads safer.

“We’ve got so many roads on the peninsula that are dangerous. Rural roads, 330 kilometres of dirt roads … narrow, windy roads with dirt shoulders,” he said.

“Rural roads are often 100 km/h and then a cross road will be a main road, like Balnarring Road … it will be 80km/h and the dirt road is 100km/h!.”

But Cr Gill said he doesn’t know why the road toll has been so much higher this year.

“The only difference I’m noticing is that our roads have deteriorated over time, and we’re just catching up with the problems that have been created by not enough maintenance,” he said.

Lives lost on Victorian roads:

2019: 242

2018: 184

Press PLAY below for more.