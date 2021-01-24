3AW
Calls for ‘very dangerous’ jet skis to be banned from Port Phillip

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Calls for ‘very dangerous’ jet skis to be banned from Port Phillip

With beaches packed over the weekend, there is a renewed push for jet skis to be banned.

President of the Sandringham Foreshore Association, Dr Vicki Karalis, says there’s been a massive surge in the number of jet skis as popular Half Moon Bay, and they pose an “unacceptable risk to families”.

“Last year a swimmer was struck by a jet ski at high speed and she took six months off work to recover,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s now a real danger and fear … because of the jet skis.

“You just can’t go out swimming and snorkelling any more.

“They’re within metres of swimmers and snorkelers.”

Jet skis are banned in Sydney Harbour, and Dr Karalis says she’d like to see a total ban in Port Phillip Bay.

But, failing that, she says they should be barred from the most popular, crowded beaches.

“They’re very dangerous to swimmers,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

