Calls for Victoria’s COVID-enforced ‘off peak’ PT discounts to become permanent

6 hours ago
Article image for Calls for Victoria’s COVID-enforced ‘off peak’ PT discounts to become permanent

The Public Transport Users’ Association is calling for Victoria’s off-peak fare discounts on public transport to become permanent after their success in recent months.

The 30 per cent discount is available for passengers between 9.30am and 4pm, or after 7pm on weekdays.

The initiative was brought in to help ease COVID-19 concerns, in the hope of spreading people across services, and is due to expire at the end of August.

“It’s certainly something we support happening on an ongoing basis,” Tony Morton, president of the PTUA, told 3AW Drive.

“At least until we find out when things do settle down post-COVID, eventually – who knows when that is – and we actually see whether peak hour is even a thing anymore.”

He says there’s every chance it won’t be.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why!

Picture by Getty iStock.

