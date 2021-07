There are calls for Victoria’s current mask rules in offices to be relaxed as soon as possible.

Danni Hunter, Victorian Executive Director Property Council of Australia, said there was no doubt having to wear a mask at work was deterring people from returning to the office.

She said there was data to prove it.

“We need to get rid of masks in offices,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock