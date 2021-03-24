3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Calls to change ‘offensive’ name..

Calls to change ‘offensive’ name of iconic ice-cream

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Calls to change ‘offensive’ name of iconic ice-cream

A member of the LGBTQIA+ community has started a petition, calling on Streets to change the name of the iconic Golden Gaytime ice-cream because of offence it may cause the gay community.

But it’s seen a counter-petition emerge.

Cameron Reeley, a gay man, told Tom Elliott the petition likely had good intentions but was misguided.

“I’ve never seen it as a derogatory thing,” he said.

He doesn’t want the name changed.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332