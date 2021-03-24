Calls to change ‘offensive’ name of iconic ice-cream
A member of the LGBTQIA+ community has started a petition, calling on Streets to change the name of the iconic Golden Gaytime ice-cream because of offence it may cause the gay community.
But it’s seen a counter-petition emerge.
Cameron Reeley, a gay man, told Tom Elliott the petition likely had good intentions but was misguided.
“I’ve never seen it as a derogatory thing,” he said.
He doesn’t want the name changed.
