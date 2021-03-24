Calls to change ‘offensive’ name of iconic ice-cream

A member of the LGBTQIA+ community has started a petition, calling on Streets to change the name of the iconic Golden Gaytime ice-cream because of offence it may cause the gay community.

But it’s seen a counter-petition emerge.

Cameron Reeley, a gay man, told Tom Elliott the petition likely had good intentions but was misguided.

“I’ve never seen it as a derogatory thing,” he said.

He doesn’t want the name changed.

