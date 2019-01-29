Campers evacuated as firefighters battle Wilsons Promontory blaze

Campers are being evacuated from Wilsons Promontory as water bombers and ground crews continue to battle a bushfire.

The blaze, believed to have been started by a lightning strike, started yesterday in a remote northern part of Wilsons Promontory about 15 kilometres east of Yanakie.

Forest fire management Commander David Sase says that while no property is in immediate danger, campers are being advised to leave.

“We’re working to suppress the fires and we have repel crews, which we’re dispatching this morning to ensure we suppress that fire before any wind change this afternoon,” he said.

Total fire ban for western Victoria today, and significant fire danger everywhere else. A top of 37° in Melbourne, with the chance of rain in the afternoon + evening. pic.twitter.com/VzSu8olX1C — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) January 29, 2019

A day of total fire ban has been declared for the Mallee, Wimmera and South West regions today, with temperatures expected to hit about 40° in north-western parts of the state.

A blaze near the Thomson Reservoir in Gippsland could also threaten water quality, if it worsens.

The fire is one of a number still burning in the east of the state.