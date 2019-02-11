Advertisement
Campervan becomes wedged under Montague Street bridge
The Montague Street bridge has claimed another victim.
Robert told Neil Mitchell a campervan became stuck under the bridge just before 11am
“Unfortunately it’s happened again,” he said.
“I imagine he’s felt a big scraping noise and he’s become stuck under the bridge!”
VicRoads advises delays in the area are significant and to avoid the area if possible.
It is your responsibility to know how long, how heavy and how high your vehicle is. Check your dimensions BEFORE driving
Please pay attention to the 5 warning signs, the gantries and the low clearance signs. pic.twitter.com/AIExI6noxR
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) February 11, 2019