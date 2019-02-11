3AW
Campervan becomes wedged under Montague Street bridge

43 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

The Montague Street bridge has claimed another victim.

Robert told Neil Mitchell a campervan became stuck under the bridge just before 11am

“Unfortunately it’s happened again,” he said.

“I imagine he’s felt a big scraping noise and he’s become stuck under the bridge!”

VicRoads advises delays in the area are significant and to avoid the area if possible.

