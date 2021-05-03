3AW
Camping could soon be allowed at a historic Mornington Peninsula site

1 min ago
Neil Mitchell
Camping may soon be permitted within Point Nepean National Park.

Parks Victoria has applied for a permit for a campsite in sand dunes in the Portsea park.

Under the proposal, existing buildings which are part of the quarantine precinct, would become bathing and cooking facilities for campers.

Only tents would be permitted on camp sites, and vehicles would have to be parked in a separate area.

Executive director of the Dolphin Research Institute, Jeff Weir, who has run programs in the national park for decades, welcomed the idea.

“There’s camping in pretty much all of the other national parks,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I think everything we can get to help people appreciate our wonderful bay and that area is a bonus, as long as it can be controlled properly and things like the sewage capacity and those sorts of things are adequate for the job.”

Press PLAY below for more

