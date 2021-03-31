Camping on the Yarra River permitted under new draft rules

The public could be permitted to camp on any river bank in Victoria, including the Yarra River, under a proposal put forward by the state government.

Under draft regulations put forward by Fishing Minister Melissa Horne, the public would be permitted to travel across privately-owned farmland to set up camp.

Once on a riverbank, Victorians would be permitted to camp there for up to 28 days.

Editor of The Weekly Times, Ed Gannon, says the move is the state government making good on a promise.

“It’s an election promise from the Andrews government from 2018 and they’re just getting around to it now,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It’s rivers, and it’s all rivers around Victoria. The main focus is up around the north-east because there’s a lot of trout fishing and that sort of thing, and people are pretty keen to get to secret spots.”

