3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Can businesses legally refuse cash..

Can businesses legally refuse cash during the COVID-19 pandemic?

6 hours ago
3aw drive

Plenty of businesses are asking customers to pay by card during the coronavirus pandemic to help stop the spread.

But can they legally refuse cash?

Jon Manning, Chief Economist at MYOB, told 3AW Drive they couldn’t.

“I think there’s a hint to the answer in your question – it is legal tender,” he said.

But how long that remains that case is certainly up for debate.

He said he believed the COVID-19 pandemic would accelerate our move into a completely cashless society.

“I don’t know if it’ll be soon, but it’s certainly going to come a lot quicker than what a lot of people would have expected,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332