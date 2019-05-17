Can you help? Firefighters raising money for family in need

A group of local Mornington firefighters are hosting an event to raise money for a family whose lives have been turned upside down.

The Farnsworth family were devastated earlier this year after a speeding car came over a hill on the wrong side of the road, badly injuring Lisa and her twin sons Luke and Sam.

While Luke has been discharged from hospital, Lisa remains in a wheelchair with severe injuries to both her legs and Sam is still in critical condition and as a result of his injuries will need long-term care and expensive, specialised equipment.

The Flinders CFA Brigade are hosting a fundraiser for the family at the Village Cafe in Flinders on May 30.

Former Sale of the Century host Tony Barber will be there on the night, along with live music, raffles and items being auctioned off.

Tickets are just $25, with funds raised going to the Farnsworth family so they can modify their car to transport a wheelchair, with an aim of $25,000.

David Marshall, a volunteer with the Finders CFA Brigade spoke with Neil Mitchell about the event.

“We’re doing what we can, but if we can get some help that would be fantastic,” Mr Marshall said.

3AW Mornings are donating to the auction, with a morning at the 3AW Studios watching Neil Mitchell at work available.

