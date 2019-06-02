Can you help? Paul Denyer victims face new hardship

When Brian and Carmel Russell’s daughter, Natalie, was murdered by Frankston serial killer, Paul Denyer, they experienced their worst day.

Natalie was only 17 when she became the third and final victim of the Frankston murderer.

And while the pain of their 1993 loss will never be surpassed, the Russells are today facing further hardship, and Neil Mitchell wants to help.

On August 1, they will be forced to leave their house.

After battling cancer, Brian lost his business and was about to lose the family home – a place where all Natalie’s possessions are lovingly kept and a garden where a tree planted in her memory thrived.

A family member stepped in and bought the home so that Brian and Carmel could stay there.

But that family member is now facing serious health issues and has to sell the house, which means Brian and Carmel, in their 70s and not in good health, will have to leave their home of many years, and facing huge waiting lists for public housing.

Being pensioners, they don’t know how they can put together a bond and face escalating rent payments.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help – CLICK HERE to visit and donate.