3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Can you help? Police hunt St Albans hit-run killer

1 hour ago
Macquarie National News

Investigators have released footage of a red hatchback believed to have fatally struck an elderly man in St Albans last night.

Arthur Frangis, 78, was walking home after volunteering at his local soccer club when he was hit and left for dead near the corner of Main Road East and Erica Avenue about 9pm.

The driver sped off and the matter is being treated as a hit and run.

Detectives believe the driver of a red hatch, seen in CCTV below, will have damage to the bonnet and windscreen.

Detectives say there’s no doubt the driver would have known they hit someone.

A passer-by called for help, but Mr Frangis died at the scene.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332