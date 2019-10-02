Can you help?: Vulnerable Victorians left hungry after heartless thieves steal food from Salvation Army

A Geelong branch of the Salvation Army has been robbed three times in six months, leaving vulnerable Victorians hungry.

The Salvation Army’s Northside Geelong Community Centre, in Corio, feeds 200 people a week, but a string of robberies have meant they’ve been unable to provide meals for the needy.

In March, thieves broke into the store room, stealing $1500 worth of food.

Recently, thieves have struck again, cleaning out the charity’s food stores twice in two weeks.

Salvation Army coordinator Jo Cresswell said the robberies have been heartbreaking, as they’ve meant many in the community have gone hungry.

“The Corio/Norlane area is one of the lowest socioeconomic areas in Australia,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We have a lot of disability support pensioners, aged pensioners, Newstart allowance recipients.

“If we can’t provide it, a lot of them do miss out.”

The charity has tried to install extra security measures, but they’ve been thwarted by thugs.

“We have actually looked at extra locks and things like that, but we put bolts into the concrete and they just come with a crowbar and lift the door up and open it,” she said.

Neil Mitchell put the call out for anyone who can donate money or food to help the community centre get back on its feet.

TO DONATE:

Food donations for the Northside Geelong Community Centre can be dropped off at:

Salvation Army HQ, 69 Bourke St, Melbourne

Northside Geelong Community Centre, 92 Cox Road, Corio

Cash or ongoing donations: To make longer term donations, or to donate cash, phone (03) 5275 7771.

Image: Google Maps