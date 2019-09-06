Can you help? Woman’s bid to reunite lost locket with rightful owner

A Melbourne woman found a locket in Richmond on Monday night and is hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner.

Helen spotted the locket on the footpath while on her way from Rod Laver Arena to Richmond Station, after the Fleetwood Mac concert.

The pendant has two photos inside.

Helen says she will return the locket if the owner can describe what the reverse side of the pendant looks like.

If you know who the locket belongs to, or you recognise either of the people pictured in the photos, contact Neil – nmitchell@3aw.com.au